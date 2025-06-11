The Prime Minister of Greece will visit Odesa today
Kyiv • UNN
Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in the 4th Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa. Due to the visit of foreign delegations, traffic will be limited in the city.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Odesa today, UNN reports, citing the Greek government.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Odesa to participate in the 4th Summit of Ukraine-South-Eastern Europe
On Wednesday, June 11, traffic will be temporarily restricted in Odesa and the region due to the visit of foreign delegations. Drivers are asked to plan their routes in advance.