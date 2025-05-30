There will be a high level of representation: Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of Bulgaria to the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, and also invited him to take part in the Ukraine – South-East Europe summit, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

The Head of State thanked for the meeting in Tirana on May 16, during which it was possible to discuss many important issues regarding both common security and bilateral cooperation.

Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of Albania to the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit

According to the OP, Zelenskyy invited Rosen Zhelyazkov to participate in the Ukraine – South-East Europe summit. The President informed about the countries that have already confirmed their participation: there will be a high level of representation. The Head of State also said that the summit will discuss security, including in the Black Sea, the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the war and the development of cooperation in various fields.

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria thanked for the invitation and confirmed his participation in the summit.

Zelenskyy: Croatian Prime Minister confirms participation in Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit