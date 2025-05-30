$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 8596 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20157 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 21802 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 25339 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 39125 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 43444 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 27156 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 28022 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152727 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164432 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

There will be a high level of representation: Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of Bulgaria to the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Rosen Zhelyazkov to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, where they will discuss security and the reconstruction of Ukraine. The Prime Minister of Bulgaria confirmed his participation.

There will be a high level of representation: Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of Bulgaria to the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, and also invited him to take part in the Ukraine – South-East Europe summit, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

The Head of State thanked for the meeting in Tirana on May 16, during which it was possible to discuss many important issues regarding both common security and bilateral cooperation.

Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of Albania to the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit26.05.25, 17:40 • 3138 views

According to the OP, Zelenskyy invited Rosen Zhelyazkov to participate in the Ukraine – South-East Europe summit. The President informed about the countries that have already confirmed their participation: there will be a high level of representation. The Head of State also said that the summit will discuss security, including in the Black Sea, the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the war and the development of cooperation in various fields.

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria thanked for the invitation and confirmed his participation in the summit.

Zelenskyy: Croatian Prime Minister confirms participation in Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit23.05.25, 13:34 • 2980 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Black Sea
Bulgaria
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
