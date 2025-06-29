The price of the issue is 120 thousand hryvnias: border violators detained in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, near the border with Hungary, a group of violators who tried to leave Ukraine for money was detained. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

A border patrol from the Luzhanka department of the Mukachevo detachment discovered four residents of Zaporizhzhia region and two residents of Ternopil region who were attempting to cross the Ukrainian-Hungarian border outside of a checkpoint.

According to the border service, the perpetrators used the services of traffickers, whom they found through social networks. Each of the detained offenders was supposed to pay the transporters 120 thousand hryvnias.

At the same time, the transporters remotely controlled the actions of the offenders – they provided instructions regarding the route and places of illegal crossing.

Protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up against the detainees under Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a fine from five hundred to eight hundred non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or administrative arrest for a period of ten to fifteen days.

Recall

In Odesa region, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a law enforcement officer who, together with his mother, organized a channel for illegal transportation of draft dodgers across the state border of Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova.