A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16036 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 92191 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 99876 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 61592 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 84753 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 139241 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 183195 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 87768 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 235358 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 58167 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
The price of the issue is 120 thousand hryvnias: border violators detained in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 596 views

Border guards detained six people from Zaporizhzhia and Ternopil regions who tried to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. Each violator had to pay the transporters 120 thousand hryvnias for the "services" of remote transportation.

The price of the issue is 120 thousand hryvnias: border violators detained in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, near the border with Hungary, a group of violators who tried to leave Ukraine for money was detained. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

A border patrol from the Luzhanka department of the Mukachevo detachment discovered four residents of Zaporizhzhia region and two residents of Ternopil region who were attempting to cross the Ukrainian-Hungarian border outside of a checkpoint.

According to the border service, the perpetrators used the services of traffickers, whom they found through social networks. Each of the detained offenders was supposed to pay the transporters 120 thousand hryvnias.

At the same time, the transporters remotely controlled the actions of the offenders – they provided instructions regarding the route and places of illegal crossing.

Protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up against the detainees under Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a fine from five hundred to eight hundred non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or administrative arrest for a period of ten to fifteen days.

Recall

In Odesa region, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a law enforcement officer who, together with his mother, organized a channel for illegal transportation of draft dodgers across the state border of Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ternopil Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
