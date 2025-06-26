The President's Office responded to whether Ukraine will buy the latest models of weapons

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 14813 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 55320 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 39747 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 98342 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 58443 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 55349 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 64338 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 91401 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 94235 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91771 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 72756 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 47321 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over Pfizergate07:37 AM • 15923 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 69302 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 20561 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 55347 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 98368 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 107782 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 114177 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 121257 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Iran
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 970 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 47544 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 47526 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 55445 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 49471 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
BFM TV
The New York Times
Fox News

The President's Office responded to whether Ukraine will buy the latest models of weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

The Ukrainian defense industry is receiving investments, but Kyiv has confirmed that it is ready to buy weapons from the United States. The President's Office also noted that the time will come when the aggression of autocracies will be broken, and international law will become stronger.

The President's Office responded to whether Ukraine will buy the latest models of weapons

Commenting on whether Ukraine will purchase the latest weapons for the front, the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, noted that there are now investments in the Ukrainian defense industry – drones, ballistics. Kyiv is ready to buy American weapons.

He announced this on Instagram, reports UNN

Details

When asked whether Ukraine will purchase the latest weapons for the front, Yermak answered:

We now have investments in our defense industry. Our drones, our ballistics, our Bohdans and other technological things. The President said - we are ready to buy American weapons. Air defense Patriot, for example, is important to us

In addition, Yermak commented on whether there is any sense in international law.

Let's be honest, Russia is doing everything to ensure that international law does not exist in the classical sense. As soon as we pass the stage and break the aggression of autocracies, international law in the new world order will be stronger

- Yermak believes.

Raytheon doubles Patriot production in Europe due to the war in Ukraine19.06.25, 12:54 • 21532 views

Addition

On June 25, at the NATO summit, US President Donald Trump stated that he wants the US to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, but emphasized that they are also needed by America and Israel.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of the meeting with US President Donald Trump on June 25. In particular, the parties discussed the purchase of American air defense systems for covering Ukrainian cities, possible co-production of drones.

Commenting on the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump stated that he did not talk to him about a ceasefire and said that the Ukrainian leader was gracious. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Israel
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9