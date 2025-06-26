The President's Office responded to whether Ukraine will buy the latest models of weapons

Commenting on whether Ukraine will purchase the latest weapons for the front, the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, noted that there are now investments in the Ukrainian defense industry – drones, ballistics. Kyiv is ready to buy American weapons.

He announced this on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

When asked whether Ukraine will purchase the latest weapons for the front, Yermak answered:

We now have investments in our defense industry. Our drones, our ballistics, our Bohdans and other technological things. The President said - we are ready to buy American weapons. Air defense Patriot, for example, is important to us

In addition, Yermak commented on whether there is any sense in international law.

Let's be honest, Russia is doing everything to ensure that international law does not exist in the classical sense. As soon as we pass the stage and break the aggression of autocracies, international law in the new world order will be stronger - Yermak believes.

Raytheon doubles Patriot production in Europe due to the war in Ukraine

Addition

On June 25, at the NATO summit, US President Donald Trump stated that he wants the US to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, but emphasized that they are also needed by America and Israel.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of the meeting with US President Donald Trump on June 25. In particular, the parties discussed the purchase of American air defense systems for covering Ukrainian cities, possible co-production of drones.

Commenting on the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump stated that he did not talk to him about a ceasefire and said that the Ukrainian leader was gracious.