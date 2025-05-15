$41.540.04
The Presidential Office explained why Putin refused to go to Turkey for negotiations with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

The Presidential Office explained that Putin is afraid of a personal meeting with Zelenskyy due to the possible arrival of Trump, who would force him to make promises that would destroy the idea of war.

The Presidential Office explained why Putin refused to go to Turkey for negotiations with Zelenskyy

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Serhiy Leshchenko stated that if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had arrived in Turkey for negotiations with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, then US President Donald Trump would have also come to Turkey, and accordingly, Putin would have been obliged to make certain promises, and this would have led to the destruction of the entire ideological framework built by him over the past years, which was called "war as a national idea." He said this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

"When such negotiations begin with participation, he would no longer be able to continue the war, because after Putin's appearance, Donald Trump would come to Turkey, and accordingly, in the presence of Trump, Putin would be obliged to make certain promises, and this would lead to the destruction of the entire ideological framework built by him over the past years, which was called "war as a national idea." That is, what Putin's regime is based on now. What he sells to Russian society is killing Ukrainians, destroying Ukraine. If he stops in this process, it will inevitably lead to a loss of internal unity, it will inevitably lead to social tension, and it will inevitably lead to the need to respond to other challenges," Leshchenko said.

He noted that while the war is going on, it is very comfortable for Putin to suppress the opposition and keep the oligarchs under pressure.

"Accordingly, he cannot stop the war, and accordingly, he is not going to Turkey, because he would be forced to take these steps. Therefore, he wriggles out and sends an absolutely sham delegation," Leshchenko added.

Recall

The NATO Secretary General stated that Putin did not take advantage of Zelenskyy's offer of negotiations, sending a low-level delegation to Turkey. Ukraine is ready for peace, but the ball is in Russia's court.

On Friday, May 15, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Ankara Airport.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not take part in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also includes the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the level of the Russian delegation looks like a sham. Ukraine will consider further steps after the conversation with Turkish President Erdogan.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Serhiy Leshchenko
NATO
Donald Trump
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
