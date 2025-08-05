The President signed a law accelerating the development of mobile networks
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine signed Law No. 4321, which accelerates the development of mobile communications in the country. The document shortens the terms for obtaining land plots for the construction of base stations and consolidates the use of mobile stations.
The President of Ukraine signed Law No. 4321, which simplifies conditions for the development of mobile communication throughout the country. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.
We continue to move towards an ambitious goal — to provide 98% of the population with high-quality mobile communication by 2030. Law No. 4321 is an important step towards achieving it
According to him, the document provides for deregulation in the telecommunications sector:
- the terms for obtaining plots for the construction of base stations were reduced from 6 to 3 months;
- the possibility of using mobile base stations without the risk of dismantling was legally enshrined — especially important for restoring communication after hostilities.
Fedorov added that after the law comes into force, communication will appear faster in villages, in de-occupied territories, and along highways.
