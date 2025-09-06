Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced which guarantees 26 countries are ready to provide to Ukraine

Security guarantees for Ukraine, in which 26 countries agreed to participate, include protection on land, in the air, at sea, in cyberspace, as well as financing for the army. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a Saturday, September 6 evening address, as reported by UNN.

"Coalition of the willing" – 35 countries, in security guarantees for Ukraine – 26 countries. These are substantive things on land, in the sky, at sea, also in cyberspace, also this is financing for our army - said the President of Ukraine.

"The most important thing is a sufficiently strong Ukrainian army to ensure our independence, the sovereignty of Ukraine. And therefore, this is weapons for the army, long-term financing for the Ukrainian army. We have agreed on many of these components with partners as a basis," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

Recall

26 countries expressed readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. These forces will not fight against Russia, but will guarantee peace and send a strategic signal.

On September 5, the President of Ukraine announced the existence of a security guarantee plan with partners, which includes sky and sea protection. After the war, the Ukrainian army will be rearmed and modernized.

