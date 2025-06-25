The President of Mexico has accused SpaceX of polluting the border area

Rocket launches by SpaceX in Texas have caused pollution on the Mexican side of the border. This was stated by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum during a daily press briefing, Bloomberg writes, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the government is studying the consequences of Starship rocket launches in terms of safety and the environment. A meeting with relevant ministers is to take place soon. The authorities are checking which laws may have been violated, and if such facts are discovered, they will file appropriate lawsuits.

Pollution really exists Sheinbaum noted.

SpaceX's launch site, called Starbase, located in Texas near the border with Mexico, has long been a concern for local environmentalists.

SpaceX lost Starship: The eighth test flight ended in an explosion

In particular, in early June, fragments of the rocket were found in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas. This was reported by La Jornada, citing a local environmental organization that protects sea turtles.

SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has not yet commented on these allegations.

Musk's SpaceX Starship exploded on the test site