Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 12325 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 32514 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 40746 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 44229 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 46723 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 47919 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 53127 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 62757 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76716 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105235 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
The President of Mexico has accused SpaceX of polluting the border area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has stated that SpaceX rocket launches in Texas have polluted the country's territory, and the government is studying the consequences. Rocket fragments have already been found in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

The President of Mexico has accused SpaceX of polluting the border area

Rocket launches by SpaceX in Texas have caused pollution on the Mexican side of the border. This was stated by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum during a daily press briefing, Bloomberg writes, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the government is studying the consequences of Starship rocket launches in terms of safety and the environment. A meeting with relevant ministers is to take place soon. The authorities are checking which laws may have been violated, and if such facts are discovered, they will file appropriate lawsuits.

Pollution really exists 

Sheinbaum noted.

SpaceX's launch site, called Starbase, located in Texas near the border with Mexico, has long been a concern for local environmentalists.

SpaceX lost Starship: The eighth test flight ended in an explosion07.03.25, 05:39 • 65149 views

In particular, in early June, fragments of the rocket were found in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas. This was reported by La Jornada, citing a local environmental organization that protects sea turtles.

SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has not yet commented on these allegations.

Musk's SpaceX Starship exploded on the test site19.06.25, 08:54 • 3996 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX Starship
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Texas
Elon Musk
Tesla
