The president explained why he did not sign an agreement with the U.S. on rare earth metals

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 16605 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 57821 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 81781 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108014 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81207 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118954 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113117 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116758 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154343 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The president explained why he did not sign an agreement with the U.S. on rare earth metals

The president explained why he did not sign an agreement with the U.S. on rare earth metals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36977 views

The Ukrainian president has not signed an agreement with the USA on the transfer of 50 percent of the country's future mineral resources. Zelenskyy said that the document did not meet the interests of sovereign Ukraine and did not contain specific security guarantees.

President Volodymyr Zelensky explained why he did not sign the agreement with the United States on rare earth metals saying that it is not in the interests of sovereign Ukraine. He said this to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

There is nothing specific in this document about security guarantees, which is very important to me, the link between some security guarantees and some investments...I think we understood each other yesterday. I was glad that we understood each other...I think it's important that the vice president (of the United States Vance-Redue) understands me, and if we want to sign something, we have to understand that it will work and it will be very positive for both countries and it will bring money and security

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that this is very important, otherwise it is not a document, but some new political things.

When asked what the problem was with the document that the Americans showed you yesterday, Zelensky said: “It is not in our interests today. It is not in the interests of sovereign Ukraine. I am just a president. I am a manager. And there will be another manager after me. And his resources.

Supplement

The Washington Post journalist Josh Rogin reported that a U.S. Congressional delegation in Munich wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a documentthat would give the U.S. rights to 50 percent of Ukraine's future mineral resources, but he refused.

NBC News reported that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has offered to provide Ukraine with 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals to them,noting that U.S. troops could be deployed to provide security for mining if a peace agreement with Russia is reached.

Zelensky said earlier that he supports a strategic partnership with the United States in mining rare earth metals, which could be part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

