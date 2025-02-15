The president explained why he did not sign an agreement with the U.S. on rare earth metals

President Volodymyr Zelensky explained why he did not sign the agreement with the United States on rare earth metals saying that it is not in the interests of sovereign Ukraine. He said this to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

There is nothing specific in this document about security guarantees, which is very important to me, the link between some security guarantees and some investments...I think we understood each other yesterday. I was glad that we understood each other...I think it's important that the vice president (of the United States Vance-Redue) understands me, and if we want to sign something, we have to understand that it will work and it will be very positive for both countries and it will bring money and security - Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that this is very important, otherwise it is not a document, but some new political things.

When asked what the problem was with the document that the Americans showed you yesterday, Zelensky said: “It is not in our interests today. It is not in the interests of sovereign Ukraine. I am just a president. I am a manager. And there will be another manager after me. And his resources.

Supplement

The Washington Post journalist Josh Rogin reported that a U.S. Congressional delegation in Munich wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a documentthat would give the U.S. rights to 50 percent of Ukraine's future mineral resources, but he refused.

NBC News reported that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has offered to provide Ukraine with 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals to them,noting that U.S. troops could be deployed to provide security for mining if a peace agreement with Russia is reached.

Zelensky said earlier that he supports a strategic partnership with the United States in mining rare earth metals, which could be part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.