The President awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to pilot Oleksiy "Moonfish" Mesia
Oleksiy Mes, call sign "Moonfish", died on August 26, 2024, repelling a massive air strike by the enemy. He was one of the first F-16 pilots and destroyed three missiles and UAVs.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by decree №165 awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Colonel Oleksiy Mesyu. This was reported by the Office of the President, reports UNN.
To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order "Golden Star" to MESYU Oleksiy Serhiyovych – Colonel (posthumously)
Mes was awarded for personal courage and heroism, displayed in the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.
Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes, call sign "Moonfish", died on August 26, 2024, while performing a combat mission on an F-16 during the repulsion of a massive Russian air strike. Oleksiy was one of the first Ukrainian pilots to train on these aircraft in the United States and actively lobbied for the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine. During the mission, he destroyed three cruise missiles and an unmanned aerial vehicle, risking his life to protect Ukraine.
Oleksiy Mes was awarded the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine" for courage and dedication shown during the protection of state sovereignty. He received his call sign "Moonfish" after one of the curious incidents, but remained modest and did not like to talk about it. He became a symbol of dedication and heroism, and his loss is mourned by the country as a huge loss for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Farewell to Oleksiy took place on August 29, 2024, where thousands of Ukrainians and colleagues honored his memory.
The President of Ukraine by his decree №138 awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Vladyslav Stotsky.