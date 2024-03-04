The premiere of Dune: Part Two" grossed $178 million at the global box office

The second part of the Dune movie story, directed by Denis Villeneuve, grossed $178.5 million in its first week of release. In the United States alone, the film's opening weekend grossed $81.5 million. Another $97 million was brought in by viewers from 71 countries where the movie has already been shown. Variety writes about it , UNN reports.

It has really penetrated the culture. All signs point to a long game. - Mary Parent, the producer of Dune, commented on the excitement of the audience.

Details

It is noted that the new movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya has certainly gained popularity in the United States and Canada. But the creators of Dune 2 hope to capture the attention of foreign audiences as well. To do this, Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment spent $190 million on production and another $100 million to promote the film at international film distribution platforms.

It is noted that "Dune: Part Two" has already received the largest international start in the UK with $11.8 million, followed by France ($9.6 million), Germany ($9.1 million), Korea ($6.9 million) and Australia ($6 million). It should be noted that the film has not yet been released in China and Japan, two major foreign markets.

For reference

The movie "Dune: Part Two" is based on the second half of the great book by Frank Herbert. This story continues the mythical quest of Paul Atreides of Shalame, who seeks safety in the desert after powerful royalty betrayed his family.

Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken join an extensive cast of Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgård.