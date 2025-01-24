The power system remains intact, but the situation can change quickly - Shmyhal

Despite Russia's constant attacks, Ukraine's energy system remains intact and stable. There are many challenges, and the situation can change quickly. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Ukraine has already crossed the equator of winter and the heating season. We are passing it successfully. Despite Russia's constant attacks, our energy system remains intact and operates stably. There are many challenges, and the situation can change quickly. That is why we work 24/7 to strengthen our energy system - Shmyhal said.

He also said that for this heating season, heat and electricity tariffs remain unchanged.

"The budget for 2025 provides UAH 42.3 billion for the program of subsidies and benefits, which will support all Ukrainians in need," Shmyhal said.

In 2025, Ukraine plans to commission 900 MW of new distributed generation capacity, mostly gas-fired. This will continue the active development of this sector, which began in 2024, when 835 MW was commissioned.

