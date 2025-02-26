The Ombudsman's Office asked about the need to evacuate children from boarding schools in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to the security situation

The Ombudsman's Office has sent a letter to the Dnipro Regional Military Administration with a request to consider the possibility of evacuating children from boarding schools in Kryvyi Rih, Synelnyk and Pavlohrad districts due to the security situation. This was reported to UNN by the representative of the Ombudsman for Children's Rights, Iryna Suslova.

Details

0] The Ombudsman's Office noted that the letter was dated February 10 and concerned Kryvyi Rih, Synelnyk and Pavlohrad districts.

In Kryvyi Rih, the evacuation of the Children's Home should be prioritized. "The Children's Home is for children under four years old. There are 22 children there. These are children who need special attention and a large number of staff even to get them to the shelter. We wrote a letter last week (to the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration - ed.) asking for a security assessment and decided to evacuate if there are grounds for it - said Suslova.

0] The Ombudsman's Office added that the name "Children's Home" refers to the Kryvyi Rih, Kamianske and Dnipro homes, which were transformed and merged into one "Kryvyi Rih Center for Medical Rehabilitation and Palliative Care for Children."

According to her, the reason for the evacuation is the security situation.

Vladyslav Onyshchenko, Deputy Director of the Department, Head of the Monitoring Unit of the Department for Monitoring the Observance of Children's Rights, noted that the head of the regional military administration should constantly analyze the state of children's safety, regardless of whether the facility is 50 km or 55 km from the front line, taking into account such factors as the availability of communications (electricity and heating), shelter and its condition, distance from the facility to critical infrastructure, active hostilities, and the TOT.

We recently watched an informational video on Kryvyi Rih, where the longest alert lasted almost 12.5 hours. We understand that a child should be in a shelter for more than 12 hours! But if we look at how the shelters are equipped, we will understand that children are in a room without proper lighting, sanitary and hygienic conditions, without places to lie down (for children who have a daytime nap or are in a shelter at night). Therefore, educators are actually either keeping children in danger during an air alert (not moving them to a shelter), or keeping children in places where their basic needs are not provided, with unsatisfactory sanitary and hygienic conditions - Onishchenko told UNN.

Addendum

Mykola Havrylov, the former head of the Novopavlivka community bordering Donetsk Oblast, who resigned along with his deputies on February 13, told Suspilne that due to the approaching front line and constant shelling, including with guided aerial bombs, village council officials called for a forced evacuation. However, their requests to include the community in the combat zone and establish a military administration were not answered. The community continues to evacuate voluntarily.

Add

On January 17, the Russian army struck Kryvyi Rih , Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging an educational institution and residential buildings.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: what is known about the consequences of the shelling