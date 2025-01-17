Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: what is known about the consequences of the shelling

Today, on January 17, the Russian army struck Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging an educational institution and residential buildings. Information about the victims is currently being clarified. This was reported by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, according to UNN.

In Kryvyi Rih, an educational institution and a residential building were damaged by a Russian attack. We are checking whether people were injured - Lysak wrote.

Air alert continues in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The head of the RMA urged residents of to stay in safe places until the alert is lifted.

Explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih after reports of high-speed targets heading toward the city.