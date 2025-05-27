The occupiers in Donetsk region are gradually "sliding" east from the Pokrovsk direction to Toretsk - OSOC "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are gradually "sliding" east from the Pokrovsk direction to the Toretsk direction. The hottest directions remain Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSUU Viktor Tregubov on the telethon, reports UNN.

The Russians are really "sliding" east towards the Toretsk direction, but, according to our estimates, it is still Pokrovsky, at least it is east of the city of Pokrovsk. It's halfway to Kostyantynivka... - said Tregubov.

According to him, the hottest directions remain Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky, and enemy activity persists in the Lyman, Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions.

He also said that the occupiers' losses in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSUU average 800 people per day, depending on the day and intensity of attacks.

Unfortunately, there are a little less of them than there used to be, because before - under 1 thousand. If we take tanks, then somewhere on average - three or four. If we take IFVs and other equipment, then about 10 per day, although it depends on the specific direction and specific intensity. The fact is that now the Russians have begun to use motorcycles more actively, which are usually not taken into account, so there, let's say, the losses in equipment. They are not as representative now as they used to be - added Tregubov.

About a third of the 87 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in the Pokrovsky direction.