The occupiers in Donetsk region are gradually "sliding" east from the Pokrovsk direction to Toretsk - OSOC "Khortytsia"

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 14015 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 21478 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 42876 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 100693 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 183839 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 166015 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 171732 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161869 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113381 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99798 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.5m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

May 27, 06:05 AM • 76646 views

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

May 27, 06:37 AM • 24644 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 64066 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 48880 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 41333 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 346 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 1366 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 14015 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 146857 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 536910 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Hakan Fidan

Mikhail Fedorov

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Hungary

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 41346 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 48893 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 64079 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 58461 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 81604 views
Actual

The New York Times

Signal

TikTok

Telegram

The Guardian

The occupiers in Donetsk region are gradually "sliding" east from the Pokrovsk direction to Toretsk - OSOC "Khortytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

Russian troops are gradually moving east from the Pokrovsk direction to Toretsk. The hottest spots remain the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions.

The occupiers in Donetsk region are gradually "sliding" east from the Pokrovsk direction to Toretsk - OSOC "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are gradually "sliding" east from the Pokrovsk direction to the Toretsk direction. The hottest directions remain Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSUU Viktor Tregubov on the telethon, reports UNN.

The Russians are really "sliding" east towards the Toretsk direction, but, according to our estimates, it is still Pokrovsky, at least it is east of the city of Pokrovsk. It's halfway to Kostyantynivka...

- said Tregubov.

According to him, the hottest directions remain Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky, and enemy activity persists in the Lyman, Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions.

He also said that the occupiers' losses in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSUU average 800 people per day, depending on the day and intensity of attacks.

Unfortunately, there are a little less of them than there used to be, because before - under 1 thousand. If we take tanks, then somewhere on average - three or four. If we take IFVs and other equipment, then about 10 per day, although it depends on the specific direction and specific intensity. The fact is that now the Russians have begun to use motorcycles more actively, which are usually not taken into account, so there, let's say, the losses in equipment. They are not as representative now as they used to be 

- added Tregubov.

Let us remind you

About a third of the 87 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in the Pokrovsky direction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Pokrovsk
Konstantinovka
Brent
$63.22
Bitcoin
$109,288.70
S&P 500
$5,891.79
Tesla
$354.63
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,327.30
Ethereum
$2,660.99