The occupiers clearly see what they are attacking: Kherson RMA on the attack on ambulance in Stanislav
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked an ambulance with a drone in Stanislav, Kherson region. The occupiers clearly saw that they were attacking medical transport, and this is not the first such case.
The Russians who attacked an ambulance in Stanislav, Kherson region, with a drone today could clearly see exactly where they hit. This is not the first time Russians have attacked an ambulance.
This was stated by the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevsky, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
This is not the first attack by Russians on ambulances, on our doctors. In general, they have a practice that they often implement: they open fire, wait for the State Emergency Service and ambulance to arrive, and then make a second attack to destroy the vehicles. Fortunately, no medics were injured in the attack on the ambulance in Stanislav. The car was heavily damaged, but the main thing is that people are safe
He noted that the occupiers can see perfectly well from the drone who they are shooting at.
If they used to use MLRS systems and artillery, they also had to understand what the consequences could be. When they use a drone, they can clearly see what their target is. They don't have red lines, they only have a red zone, as they say, where they try to destroy any transport
Recall
Russian occupants dropped explosives from a UAV on an ambulance in Stanislav, Kherson region. The medical workers were not injured.