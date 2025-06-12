The occupier who shot civilians in Kharkiv region will face trial

Evidence of the actions of the Russian Armed Forces - on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder - has been sent to court. The defendant faces life imprisonment. UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the press service of the SBU.

Details

Investigators have collected evidence against a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces who shot two civilians in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region in October 2024.

It was established that the 21-year-old accused with the call sign "Duh" (according to the SBU, it is about a 21-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation Artem Kulikov) took part in the fighting against Ukrainian defenders in the area around Kupiansk. In October 2024, he was stationed in one of the local villages. The investigation indicates that Kulikov, together with an accomplice, imprisoned two local residents who were helping a fellow villager to evacuate to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The Prosecutor's Office clarifies that three civilian men then came to the settlement to save the surviving property. But the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces detained and imprisoned Ukrainian civilians, and later, according to the investigation, the occupiers tried to "knock out" information about the locations of Ukrainian troops from them. The invaders subjected civilians to interrogations, according to the report of law enforcement officers. However, one of the prisoners managed to escape.

Later, on October 8, 2024, the person involved received an order by radio to change his position. The order was given to "Duh" from his immediate commander with the call sign "Graf" - the identity of the latter is currently being established.

The same commander ordered the detainees to be killed. For several days, the accused shot the prisoners with an automatic weapon. According to the investigation, Kulikov shot two men point-blank with his machine gun directly in the house of their fellow villager - reports the law enforcement report.

On the same day, during the storming of the building where the occupiers were stationed, the accused was taken prisoner by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He is currently in custody.

During the interrogation of the prisoner, it was found that the military command of the Russian troops regularly orders subordinates to kill civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Currently, the indictment against the defendant has been sent to court.

The indictment against the defendant was sent to court by prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. The attacker faces life imprisonment.

Let us remind you

A Russian serviceman was found guilty of killing the driver of a civilian car in Chernihiv region in 2022. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The identities of two war criminals involved in the organization of a torture chamber in Vovchansk have been established.

Russian soldiers probably executed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk region on January 3.