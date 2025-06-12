The occupier who shot civilians in Kharkiv region will face trial

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:35 PM • 12501 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 22063 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 16211 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 32677 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 32135 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM • 53185 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 56151 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 52791 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61378 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 88953 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+16°
5.1m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is knownJune 12, 08:59 AM • 82775 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on boardJune 12, 09:43 AM • 76092 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 61296 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 96893 views
Plane crash in India: nationalities of passengers on the plane have been revealedJune 12, 10:21 AM • 26905 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry04:35 PM • 12509 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling04:12 PM • 22075 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 32691 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA02:37 PM • 26753 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 98387 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 62459 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 94642 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 119740 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 122662 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 143892 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

The occupier who shot civilians in Kharkiv region will face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces shot two civilians in the Kupyansk district. He faces life imprisonment. The indictment has already been submitted to the court.

The occupier who shot civilians in Kharkiv region will face trial

Evidence of the actions of the Russian Armed Forces - on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder - has been sent to court. The defendant faces life imprisonment. UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the press service of the SBU.

Details

Investigators have collected evidence against a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces who shot two civilians in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region in October 2024.

It was established that the 21-year-old accused with the call sign "Duh" (according to the SBU, it is about a 21-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation Artem Kulikov) took part in the fighting against Ukrainian defenders in the area around Kupiansk. In October 2024, he was stationed in one of the local villages. The investigation indicates that Kulikov, together with an accomplice, imprisoned two local residents who were helping a fellow villager to evacuate to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The Prosecutor's Office clarifies that three civilian men then came to the settlement to save the surviving property. But the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces detained and imprisoned Ukrainian civilians, and later, according to the investigation, the occupiers tried to "knock out" information about the locations of Ukrainian troops from them. The invaders subjected civilians to interrogations, according to the report of law enforcement officers. However, one of the prisoners managed to escape.

Later, on October 8, 2024, the person involved received an order by radio to change his position. The order was given to "Duh" from his immediate commander with the call sign "Graf" - the identity of the latter is currently being established.

The same commander ordered the detainees to be killed. For several days, the accused shot the prisoners with an automatic weapon. According to the investigation, Kulikov shot two men point-blank with his machine gun directly in the house of their fellow villager

- reports the law enforcement report.

On the same day, during the storming of the building where the occupiers were stationed, the accused was taken prisoner by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He is currently in custody.

During the interrogation of the prisoner, it was found that the military command of the Russian troops regularly orders subordinates to kill civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Currently, the indictment against the defendant has been sent to court.

The indictment against the defendant was sent to court by prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. The attacker faces life imprisonment.

Let us remind you

A Russian serviceman was found guilty of killing the driver of a civilian car in Chernihiv region in 2022. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The identities of two war criminals involved in the organization of a torture chamber in Vovchansk have been established.

Russian soldiers probably executed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk region on January 3. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9