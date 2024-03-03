The NYT conducted a survey: If the US presidential election were held today
Kyiv • UNN
According to a new poll conducted by the New York Times, Donald Trump received 48 percent of support, while President Joe Biden is lagging behind with 43 percent. This is reported by the New York Times, according to UNN.
Details
The poll was conducted among 980 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.
