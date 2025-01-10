The number of victims of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya continues to grow

An enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia on January 8 injured 127 people, 74 of whom were hospitalized, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

127 wounded, 74 hospitalized - the number of victims is growing as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Four more people have sought help from the regional center's medical staff after the January 8 attack on the city - Fedorov pointed out.

According to the head of the RMA, "12 people are in serious condition".

According to him, doctors provide them with all the necessary assistance.

It happened at rush hour: Fedorov calls Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia the largest since the beginning of the invasion