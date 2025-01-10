It happened at rush hour: Fedorov calls Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia the largest since the beginning of the invasion

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 14964 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138722 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122650 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130676 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131256 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166096 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109817 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160155 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104327 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73355 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124527 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122993 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 68139 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 82616 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138722 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160155 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188122 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177453 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122993 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124527 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141055 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132848 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150231 views
Actual
It happened at rush hour: Fedorov calls Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia the largest since the beginning of the invasion

It happened at rush hour: Fedorov calls Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia the largest since the beginning of the invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23471 views

A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 8 killed 13 people and wounded 123. The attack occurred during rush hour, damaging public transportation and 36 cars.

The January 8 strike by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia was the largest tragedy since 2022 in terms of the number of victims, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Casualties: 13 dead, 123 injured, including: 66 people in hospitals, 11 of them in serious condition (intensive care), 50 are on outpatient treatment, a 3-year-old child received help and is already at home," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

"This is the largest case since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, where such a large number of victims were recorded at the same time," noted Fedorov.

Speaking about the reasons for the large number of casualties, the head of the RMA pointed out that the enemy's strike occurred during the rush hour (15:30-16:00), when residents were returning from work.

"The area was densely populated: 2 minibuses were destroyed, killing passengers; 2 people were killed in a tram; 36 cars were damaged," he said.

Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia: we must force Russia to peace08.01.25, 22:34 • 39703 views

Today, a new video from the scene of the tragedy has been released. Oleksiy Biloshitsky, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, shared the footage immediately after the enemy attack.

"Zaporizhzhia, January 8. During the cynical shelling, Zaporizhzhia patrol policemen were among the first to arrive at the scene of the tragedy. We immediately started helping the victims," Biloshytskyi wrote on Telegram.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising