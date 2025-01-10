It happened at rush hour: Fedorov calls Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia the largest since the beginning of the invasion

The January 8 strike by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia was the largest tragedy since 2022 in terms of the number of victims, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Casualties: 13 dead, 123 injured, including: 66 people in hospitals, 11 of them in serious condition (intensive care), 50 are on outpatient treatment, a 3-year-old child received help and is already at home," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

"This is the largest case since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, where such a large number of victims were recorded at the same time," noted Fedorov.

Speaking about the reasons for the large number of casualties, the head of the RMA pointed out that the enemy's strike occurred during the rush hour (15:30-16:00), when residents were returning from work.

"The area was densely populated: 2 minibuses were destroyed, killing passengers; 2 people were killed in a tram; 36 cars were damaged," he said.

Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia: we must force Russia to peace

Today, a new video from the scene of the tragedy has been released. Oleksiy Biloshitsky, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, shared the footage immediately after the enemy attack.

"Zaporizhzhia, January 8. During the cynical shelling, Zaporizhzhia patrol policemen were among the first to arrive at the scene of the tragedy. We immediately started helping the victims," Biloshytskyi wrote on Telegram.