Number of injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 6

The number of injured people in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to six. Among the victims is a teenager. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"Specifically, 4 women aged 55 to 88, a 37-year-old man, and a 15-year-old boy were injured," the post says.

Emergency rescue operations have been completed. Currently, rescuers, together with utility services, are carrying out restoration work.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy strike on a residential area damaged over a hundred apartments and about twenty cars.

Previously, 4 injured people were reported.

