Number of injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 6

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 150 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
08:35 AM • 3316 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 7842 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 16041 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 37079 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 52512 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 40989 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61072 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 31527 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 59861 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
99%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Winter storm in the US triggers oil price surge due to production haltJanuary 28, 12:08 AM • 6228 views
Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"January 28, 12:41 AM • 8182 views
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China04:47 AM • 10833 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 16140 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 12556 views
Publications
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 12718 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61072 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 42709 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 59861 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 57277 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Nicolas Maduro
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 22055 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 21573 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 29150 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 32619 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 39034 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Mi-8
TikTok

Number of injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to six people, including a 15-year-old teenager. Over a hundred apartments and about twenty cars were damaged.

Number of injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 6

The number of injured people in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to six. Among the victims is a teenager. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"Specifically, 4 women aged 55 to 88, a 37-year-old man, and a 15-year-old boy were injured," the post says.

Emergency rescue operations have been completed. Currently, rescuers, together with utility services, are carrying out restoration work.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy strike on a residential area damaged over a hundred apartments and about twenty cars.

Previously, 4 injured people were reported.

4 people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: details28.01.26, 08:28 • 2190 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia