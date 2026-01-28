Number of injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 6
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to six people, including a 15-year-old teenager. Over a hundred apartments and about twenty cars were damaged.
The number of injured people in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to six. Among the victims is a teenager. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
"Specifically, 4 women aged 55 to 88, a 37-year-old man, and a 15-year-old boy were injured," the post says.
Emergency rescue operations have been completed. Currently, rescuers, together with utility services, are carrying out restoration work.
Recall
In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy strike on a residential area damaged over a hundred apartments and about twenty cars.
Previously, 4 injured people were reported.
