The number of victims of the attack on Kharkiv has risen to 4: another deceased person found under the rubble - mayor

During the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, rescuers found the remains of another person, making it the fourth victim. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, on the evening of January 3, the mayor reported the discovery of the third victim of the shelling. The identification of the deceased is currently underway.

It is worth reminding that a three-year-old boy died as a result of the Russian military strike the day before. Later, rescuers recovered the remains of his mother from under the rubble of the destroyed building. Search operations at the scene of the tragedy are ongoing.

