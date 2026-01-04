$42.170.00
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 23813 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 30007 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 32267 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 51204 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 72866 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 65118 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 85215 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47240 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 75271 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
The number of victims of the attack on Kharkiv has risen to 4: another deceased person found under the rubble - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The number of victims of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv has risen to four. Rescuers found the remains of another person, and search operations are ongoing.

The number of victims of the attack on Kharkiv has risen to 4: another deceased person found under the rubble - mayor

During the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, rescuers found the remains of another person, making it the fourth victim. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, on the evening of January 3, the mayor reported the discovery of the third victim of the shelling. The identification of the deceased is currently underway.

It is worth reminding that a three-year-old boy died as a result of the Russian military strike the day before. Later, rescuers recovered the remains of his mother from under the rubble of the destroyed building. Search operations at the scene of the tragedy are ongoing.

The number of victims of the shelling of Kharkiv on January 2 has risen to three: body fragments were found under the rubble - OMA03.01.26, 22:10 • 1976 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv