The number of victims of air strikes in Zaporizhzhia increased to 32

In Zaporizhzhia, as of 19:00, one person was reported dead and 32 wounded, including three children, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

According to law enforcement officials, the Russian military launched 7 strikes (preliminary with FABs) on the territory of the regional center.

A high-rise building and private houses were partially destroyed. The blast wave and debris damaged infrastructure facilities, educational institutions, apartment buildings, households, shops, garages and cars, the Interior Ministry added.

As reported by UNN, the number of victims of Russian air strikes in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 25.