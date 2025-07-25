Number of injured in Russia's morning KAB strike in Kharkiv has risen to 7 25 July 2025

In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the morning KAB strike by Russian troops increased to seven, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of now, we have seven injured people in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Three people were hospitalized by medics. - wrote Syniehubov.

According to the head of the RMA, among the injured is a 12-year-old girl, who suffered an acute stress reaction.

"Previously, a Russian bomb hit the roof of a medical facility in the Industrialnyi district of the city," Syniehubov confirmed.

Earlier, one person was reported killed and 6 injured as a result of the Russian strike.

Morning Russian KAB strike on Kharkiv: one reported dead, six injured