Morning Russian KAB strike on Kharkiv: one reported dead, six injured

In Kharkiv, as a result of a Russian KAB attack this morning, one person was killed and 6 were wounded, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Six people have already been injured. There is information about one person killed by an enemy KAB. - wrote Terekhov.

According to the mayor, the KAB hit a medical facility building. Nearby is another building for treating people.

Kharkiv suffered another Russian KAB strike - mayor