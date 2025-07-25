Morning Russian KAB strike on Kharkiv: one reported dead, six injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the morning Russian KAB attack in Kharkiv, one person was killed and six others were injured. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.
In Kharkiv, as a result of a Russian KAB attack this morning, one person was killed and 6 were wounded, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Six people have already been injured. There is information about one person killed by an enemy KAB.
According to the mayor, the KAB hit a medical facility building. Nearby is another building for treating people.
