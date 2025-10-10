The number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in the EU increased by almost 31,000 in a month

As of the end of August 2025, 4.37 million Ukrainian citizens were enjoying temporary protection in EU countries, an increase of 30,980 people compared to the end of July. The largest monthly increase was recorded in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Romania, UNN writes, citing Eurostat.

As of August 31, 2025, 4.37 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU. Compared to the end of July 2025, the total number of people from Ukraine under temporary protection increased by 30,980 (+0.7%) by the end of August. - the post says.

At the same time, the number of people under temporary protection increased in 25 EU countries, with the largest increases in 3 of them. Specifically, in Germany, their number increased by 6,800 people or +0.6%, in the Czech Republic, the number of Ukrainian refugees increased by 5,175 or 1.4%, and in Romania, by 2,370 or 1.2%.

The highest rates of temporary protection per thousand inhabitants are observed in the Czech Republic (35.4), Poland (27.3), and Estonia (25.4), while the EU average is 9.7 per thousand people. In terms of absolute numbers of Ukrainians under temporary protection, Germany leads with 1,210,515 people (27.7% of the total in the EU), followed by Poland with 995,925 people (22.8%), and the Czech Republic with 385,855 people (8.8%).

As of August 31, 2025, Ukrainian citizens accounted for over 98.4% of individuals granted temporary protection in the EU. Adult women constituted 44.6% of the individuals. Minors accounted for almost a third (31.1%), while adult men made up about a quarter (24.3%) of the total. - Eurostat reported.

Supplement

The information is based on the provision of temporary protection in accordance with Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 of March 4, 2022, which introduced temporary protection for displaced persons from Ukraine due to Russian aggression.

On June 13, 2025, the European Council decided to extend this temporary protection from March 4, 2026, to March 4, 2027.

Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regions