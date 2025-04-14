The number of Ukrainian citizens with a sense of national identity has increased - Chernyshov

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2742 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19994 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16783 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21826 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31014 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64771 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60517 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34108 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59674 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106982 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19994 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53277 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64771 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60517 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167546 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24724 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21426 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23041 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24923 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27539 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The number of Ukrainian citizens with a sense of national identity has increased - Chernyshov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4180 views

78% of Ukrainian citizens consider Ukrainian to be their native language, and 64% are proud of the flag. 76% identify with Ukrainian culture.

The number of Ukrainian citizens with a sense of national identity has increased - Chernyshov

In Ukraine, in recent years, the sense of national identity among citizens has significantly strengthened. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, Oleksiy Chernyshov, UNN reports.

Details

78% of Ukrainians consider Ukrainian their native language, while in 2006 there were 52%. In addition, 64% of Ukrainians are proud of the Flag, 63.5% of the Coat of Arms, and 61% of the Anthem of Ukraine.

Another 76% of Ukrainian citizens identify themselves with the Ukrainian cultural tradition (in 2006 there were 56%). At the same time, 67% believe that the best times for Ukraine are ahead (in 2017 there were 57%);

Similarly, 64% of citizens consider the European model of development more attractive (in 2017 there were 58%).

Today, for the first time in the years of independence, the state is taking systematic steps to support Ukrainian identity, strengthen ties with the diaspora, and develop Ukrainian education and culture abroad. Yes, there is still a lot of work ahead, but the main thing is that we understand that being Ukrainian is about the choice of every day and about the responsibility that we bear to future generations

– Chernyshov said.

Let us remind you

According to data from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, almost 80% of Ukrainians are against holding elections without a peace agreement and the end of the war. Another 19% support holding elections after a truce with security guarantees or even right now.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09