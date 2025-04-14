The number of Ukrainian citizens with a sense of national identity has increased - Chernyshov

In Ukraine, in recent years, the sense of national identity among citizens has significantly strengthened. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, Oleksiy Chernyshov, UNN reports.

Details

78% of Ukrainians consider Ukrainian their native language, while in 2006 there were 52%. In addition, 64% of Ukrainians are proud of the Flag, 63.5% of the Coat of Arms, and 61% of the Anthem of Ukraine.

Another 76% of Ukrainian citizens identify themselves with the Ukrainian cultural tradition (in 2006 there were 56%). At the same time, 67% believe that the best times for Ukraine are ahead (in 2017 there were 57%);

Similarly, 64% of citizens consider the European model of development more attractive (in 2017 there were 58%).

Today, for the first time in the years of independence, the state is taking systematic steps to support Ukrainian identity, strengthen ties with the diaspora, and develop Ukrainian education and culture abroad. Yes, there is still a lot of work ahead, but the main thing is that we understand that being Ukrainian is about the choice of every day and about the responsibility that we bear to future generations – Chernyshov said.

