The number of trips abroad increases after Easter

Passenger traffic on Ukraine's western border increased yesterday compared to the previous day, with an increase in the number of border crossings for both exit and entry, but more people started traveling abroad, the State Border Guard Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

On May 7, 66,000 people and 15,000 vehicles crossed Ukraine's western borders with the EU and Moldova (in Chernivtsi region). Over the past day, 38 thousand people left Ukraine. 25 thousand of them crossed the border with Poland, the rest went to other EU countries and Moldova. Over the past 24 hours, 28 thousand people crossed into Ukraine, 24 thousand of them are Ukrainian citizens.

At the same time, 52 thousand people and 12 thousand vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova (in Chernivtsi region) on May 6. On May 6, 29 thousand people left Ukraine. 19 thousand of them crossed the border with Poland, the rest went to other EU countries and Moldova. On May 6, 23 thousand people have crossed into Ukraine, 20 thousand of them are Ukrainian citizens.

In two days, 92 trucks with humanitarian aid were cleared here.

