Bodies of three drowned men recovered from the Tisza River

The bodies of three drowned people, including a 20-year-old man, were pulled out of the Tisza River, the State Border Guard Service reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The bodies of three drowned men have been recovered from the Tisza River," the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram.

It is stated that a local fisherman reported the terrible discovery in the water to the border guards. Rescuers and police were called to the scene. The deceased was a 28-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

In cooperation with colleagues from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the border guards learned about the discovery of two more bodies of men. One of the victims was only 20 years old.

"Please do not risk your life! Despite the lowering of the water level, the river remains dangerous," the State Border Guard Service emphasized.

