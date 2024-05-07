Bodies of three drowned men recovered from the Tisza River

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88792 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109030 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151801 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155729 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251639 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174470 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165680 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226586 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36759 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71047 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38925 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32328 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64900 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251639 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226586 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212553 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM • 238274 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225020 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88792 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64900 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71047 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114069 views
Bodies of three drowned men recovered from the Tisza River

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29088 views

The bodies of three drowned people, including a 20-year-old man, were pulled out of the Tisza River.

The bodies of three drowned people, including a 20-year-old man, were pulled out of the Tisza River, the State Border Guard Service reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The bodies of three drowned men have been recovered from the Tisza River," the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram.

It is stated that a local fisherman reported the terrible discovery in the water to the border guards. Rescuers and police were called to the scene. The deceased was a 28-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

In cooperation with colleagues from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the border guards learned about the discovery of two more bodies of men. One of the victims was only 20 years old.

"Please do not risk your life! Despite the lowering of the water level, the river remains dangerous," the State Border Guard Service emphasized.

Journalist: Six dead found in Tysa overnight who tried to illegally cross the border06.05.24, 21:02 • 55659 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

