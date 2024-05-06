Journalist: Six dead found in Tysa overnight who tried to illegally cross the border

Today, six bodies of men who tried to illegally cross the Ukrainian border were found in Tisa. This was stated by journalist Vitaliy Glagola in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, some of the recovered bodies had spent a long time in a mountain river, which is indicated by the condition of their bodies.

According to my sources, 4 bodies were found on the Ukrainian side, 2 bodies on the Romanian side (I have already mentioned one case in the morning). (...) Some of the bodies recovered had been in a mountain river for a long time, as indicated by the condition of the bodies - Glagola said.

The journalist added that one body was found near the village of Sokyrnytsia, one near Tyachev, and one near Bushtyn.

Addendum

In the afternoon, on May 6, the State Border Guard Service reported that another body was found. The deceased was a middle-aged man with signs of prolonged exposure to water. The body was found by Romanian border guards on their side of the border, who informed their Ukrainian colleagues.

Border guards say that since the start of the full-scale invasion, this is the 25th fatality on the river section of the border during illegal crossings.

Recall

At the end of April, border guards found the bodies of two menwho drowned while trying to illegally cross the border in the Tisa River. Due to the swift current, the bodies could not be removed from the water for about a day.