The number of Russians killed in Ukraine increased by almost 7,000 people at the end of October - BBC

08:46 AM • 6168 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:53 AM • 12592 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 13298 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 18472 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 18166 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 42087 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 44751 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 34546 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72668 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:37 AM • 28127 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 228 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 54074 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72668 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 67178 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 125722 views
The number of Russians killed in Ukraine increased by almost 7,000 people at the end of October - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Between October 16 and October 31, 2025, 6,801 Russian occupiers were killed in Ukraine.

The number of Russians killed in Ukraine increased by almost 7,000 people at the end of October - BBC

Between October 16 and October 31, 2025, the number of deceased Russian occupiers in Ukraine increased by 7,000 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian service of BBC.

Details

Journalists, together with the "Mediazona" project and a team of volunteers, using open data, have identified the names of 143,087 Russian military personnel who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Over the past two weeks, this number has increased by almost seven thousand people (6,801 people).

The number of deceased volunteers continues to grow and now accounts for 30.5% of all identified losses. The proportion of prisoners is gradually decreasing and currently stands at 13% (for comparison - a year ago, prisoners fighting accounted for 19% of all identified deaths).

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24, 2022, and October 31, 2025, 1,141,830 Russian occupiers died in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine