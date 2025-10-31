The number of Russians killed in Ukraine increased by almost 7,000 people at the end of October - BBC

Between October 16 and October 31, 2025, the number of deceased Russian occupiers in Ukraine increased by 7,000 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian service of BBC.

Details

Journalists, together with the "Mediazona" project and a team of volunteers, using open data, have identified the names of 143,087 Russian military personnel who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Over the past two weeks, this number has increased by almost seven thousand people (6,801 people).

The number of deceased volunteers continues to grow and now accounts for 30.5% of all identified losses. The proportion of prisoners is gradually decreasing and currently stands at 13% (for comparison - a year ago, prisoners fighting accounted for 19% of all identified deaths).

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24, 2022, and October 31, 2025, 1,141,830 Russian occupiers died in Ukraine.