The number of people injured in the overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 5

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 5. Three men and two women were injured, said Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Four people were injured as a result of a strike hitting one of the apartment buildings. Another person was injured at a different strike site.

Earlier, one person was reported injured in the attack.

Aftermath of the overnight attack

During the night of September 21, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. The strikes damaged two apartment buildings, a higher education institution building, and a shopping center.

A fire broke out in one of the apartment buildings. Footage released by the regional authorities also shows damaged facades, shattered windows, destroyed balconies, and mangled vehicles.

In Zaporizhzhia, high-rise buildings, a university and a shopping mall were damaged in a UAV attack; one person was injured