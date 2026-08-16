The number of people injured in the Odesa suburbs as a result of the Russian attack has risen to five — the Regional Military Administration

As a result of the Russian attack in a suburb of Odesa, the number of injured has risen to 5. This was reported by Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Unfortunately, as of this moment, five injured people are already known. Four people have been hospitalized. Doctors assess the condition of one of the injured as serious - Kiper reported.

According to him, two residential buildings have been destroyed. The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with at the scene. The injured are receiving all necessary assistance.

The Russian army attacked a shopping center in the suburbs of Odesa; two people were injured - RMA