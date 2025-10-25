The number of injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack has risen to 14

In Kyiv, 14 people have already been injured as a result of Russia's night attack, two people died, said Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, on the air of the telethon on Saturday, writes UNN.

Currently, the number has increased from 13 injured to 14 injured. Two dead - said Pop.

In addition to the 36-year-old man, whose body was recovered from under the rubble in the Desnianskyi district, another 58-year-old man died in the same district, who was taken to a healthcare facility with severe injuries. - the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital also reported on Saturday.

High-rise residential buildings, a kindergarten, an educational institution, shop premises, and vehicles were damaged.

According to the spokeswoman of the Kyiv City Military Administration, a kindergarten was damaged in the Dniprovskyi district.

There, mostly... its internal territory was not severely damaged. There are also broken windows, and the roof was partially damaged. Electricity and water supply are present. From Monday, it will already be functioning. Also, groups will be able to attend the preschool educational institution from Monday, but perhaps several groups will be transferred to another neighboring preschool educational institution until the kindergarten is fully restored. - said Pop.

Earlier, it was known about two dead and 12 injured due to Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Number of people injured in Russia's night ballistic missile attack on Kyiv has reached 12