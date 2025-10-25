$41.900.00
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 1974 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 7722 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 12328 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
06:30 AM • 12210 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 15511 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°
October 24, 05:15 PM • 30545 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
October 24, 04:33 PM • 47639 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 36723 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38212 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 31427 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 12338 views
The number of injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack has risen to 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

As a result of the night attack by Russia, two men, aged 36 and 58, died in Kyiv, both in the Desnianskyi district. The total number of injured has risen to 14 people, and residential buildings, a kindergarten, and other facilities have been damaged.

The number of injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack has risen to 14

In Kyiv, 14 people have already been injured as a result of Russia's night attack, two people died, said Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, on the air of the telethon on Saturday, writes UNN.

Currently, the number has increased from 13 injured to 14 injured. Two dead

- said Pop.

In addition to the 36-year-old man, whose body was recovered from under the rubble in the Desnianskyi district, another 58-year-old man died in the same district, who was taken to a healthcare facility with severe injuries.

- the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital also reported on Saturday.

High-rise residential buildings, a kindergarten, an educational institution, shop premises, and vehicles were damaged.

According to the spokeswoman of the Kyiv City Military Administration, a kindergarten was damaged in the Dniprovskyi district.

There, mostly... its internal territory was not severely damaged. There are also broken windows, and the roof was partially damaged. Electricity and water supply are present. From Monday, it will already be functioning. Also, groups will be able to attend the preschool educational institution from Monday, but perhaps several groups will be transferred to another neighboring preschool educational institution until the kindergarten is fully restored.

- said Pop.

Recall

Earlier, it was known about two dead and 12 injured due to Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv