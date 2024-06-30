The number of injured due to shelling of Vilniansk increased to 36 people

The hostile shelling of Vilniansk resulted in 43 injuries, 7 of them were killed (3 men, 1 woman and 3 children). 36 people were injured, including 9 children. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Zaporizhzhia region.

Two high-rise buildings and 12 commercial premises were reportedly damaged, and 7 cars were destroyed.

"There is a mobile reception center at the site where people can ask for help or write a statement about damaged property. Victims can also contact the local police department or call the 102 hotline. Utilities continue to operate," the police said.

On June 29, Russian terrorists attacked the town of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhya district. An infrastructure facility was damaged. There are dead and wounded.