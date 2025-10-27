The number of debts of Ukrainians is growing: only 20% of proceedings are collected, and some are closed without compensation

According to state data from key public registers, the statistics on Ukrainians' debts in 2025 remain disheartening. Cases from previous periods are accumulating, increasing the overall debt burden. At the same time, some proceedings remain without compensation being realized.

UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

In the first half of 2025, 5,318,969 enforcement proceedings were transferred to enforcers for collection.

1.75 million - these are new debts;

3.7 million - these are debts carried over to 2025 from previous years.

According to Opendatabot, debts were actually collected in only 1.1 million cases, totaling UAH 15.11 billion. At the same time, 1.5 million proceedings totaling UAH 395.11 billion were completed. The latter is explained by the fact that some debts were closed due to the impossibility of actually collecting the money. In fact, every fifth proceeding was executed, Opendatabot summarizes.

The conclusions are only for the first half of the year, it is too early to make an assessment, but the statistics of previous years show that, on average, every third proceeding was executed. According to the portal, the only exception was 2022 - the first year of the full-scale invasion. At that time, this indicator fell to every fifth per year.

For reference

Year after year, the actually collected amounts are decreasing. The initiation of enforcement proceedings does not guarantee that the plaintiff will receive their funds.

In the first half of 2025, enforcers managed to collect less than a penny from each hryvnia of debt. - Opendatabot explains.

At the same time, they explain that in previous years this amount fluctuated.

until 2022, 2.6 kopecks were collected from each hryvnia of debt;

in the first year of the full-scale invasion, the indicator predictably fell to 1.6 kopecks per hryvnia;

in 2023, the situation improved to 3 kopecks per hryvnia of debt.

The vast majority, about 88% of proceedings in 2025, are carried out by state enforcement officers - 983 thousand proceedings.

Private enforcement officers account for 130 thousand proceedings (12%).

41% (UAH 6.12 billion) of all collected funds are accounted for by private enforcement officers, while state enforcement officers account for 51% or UAH 8.99 billion. - states the Opendatabot material.

Recall

As of summer 2025, 35,471 wage debts have been recorded in Ukraine, which is 11% more than at the end of 2021. In total, 1,983 companies owe employees, with state-owned enterprises being the leaders.

Wage arrears in Russia reached 1.95 billion rubles: who is owed the most and why