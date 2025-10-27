The number of debts of Ukrainians is growing: only 20% of proceedings are collected, and some are closed without compensation

$42.000.10
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 6690 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 8282 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 50472 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 48467 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 44625 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 47286 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 29022 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 22418 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 58807 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
"He is a Russian propagandist": Bessent harshly criticized Putin's chief negotiator DmitryevOctober 26, 11:33 PM • 24569 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 24112 views
Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The Economist02:14 AM • 23881 views
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS03:48 AM • 16172 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideo04:17 AM • 24286 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 58809 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 85423 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 106453 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 89668 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 109454 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 24233 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 53679 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 60578 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 60328 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 60593 views
The number of debts of Ukrainians is growing: only 20% of proceedings are collected, and some are closed without compensation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

In the first half of 2025, 5.3 million proceedings were transferred to executors for collection, of which 1.75 million are new debts. In fact, debts were collected in only 1.1 million cases for the amount of UAH 15.11 billion, while 1.5 million proceedings for the amount of UAH 395.11 billion were closed without compensation due to the impossibility of collection.

The number of debts of Ukrainians is growing: only 20% of proceedings are collected, and some are closed without compensation

According to state data from key public registers, the statistics on Ukrainians' debts in 2025 remain disheartening. Cases from previous periods are accumulating, increasing the overall debt burden. At the same time, some proceedings remain without compensation being realized. 

UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

In the first half of 2025, 5,318,969 enforcement proceedings were transferred to enforcers for collection. 

  • 1.75 million - these are new debts;
    • 3.7 million - these are debts carried over to 2025 from previous years.

      According to Opendatabot, debts were actually collected in only 1.1 million cases, totaling UAH 15.11 billion. At the same time, 1.5 million proceedings totaling UAH 395.11 billion were completed. The latter is explained by the fact that some debts were closed due to the impossibility of actually collecting the money. In fact, every fifth proceeding was executed, Opendatabot summarizes.

      The conclusions are only for the first half of the year, it is too early to make an assessment, but the statistics of previous years show that, on average, every third proceeding was executed. According to the portal, the only exception was 2022 - the first year of the full-scale invasion. At that time, this indicator fell to every fifth per year.

      For reference

      Year after year, the actually collected amounts are decreasing. The initiation of enforcement proceedings does not guarantee that the plaintiff will receive their funds.

      In the first half of 2025, enforcers managed to collect less than a penny from each hryvnia of debt.

      - Opendatabot explains.

      At the same time, they explain that in previous years this amount fluctuated.

      • until 2022, 2.6 kopecks were collected from each hryvnia of debt;
        • in the first year of the full-scale invasion, the indicator predictably fell to 1.6 kopecks per hryvnia;
          • in 2023, the situation improved to 3 kopecks per hryvnia of debt.

            The vast majority, about 88% of proceedings in 2025, are carried out by state enforcement officers - 983 thousand proceedings.

            Private enforcement officers account for 130 thousand proceedings (12%).

            41% (UAH 6.12 billion) of all collected funds are accounted for by private enforcement officers, while state enforcement officers account for 51% or UAH 8.99 billion.

            - states the Opendatabot material.

            Recall

            As of summer 2025, 35,471 wage debts have been recorded in Ukraine, which is 11% more than at the end of 2021. In total, 1,983 companies owe employees, with state-owned enterprises being the leaders.

            Wage arrears in Russia reached 1.95 billion rubles: who is owed the most and why24.10.25, 16:02 • 2645 views

            Ihor Telezhnikov

