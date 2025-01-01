The number of credit card defaults in the US has risen to a record high

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 79978 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156798 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132363 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139633 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176983 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111779 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168598 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104655 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114012 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136766 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136185 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 70453 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104850 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107052 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156820 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176997 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196121 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185212 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136141 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136726 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144705 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136223 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153261 views
The number of credit card defaults in the US has risen to a record high

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31623 views

In the first 9 months of 2024, $46 billion of overdue card loans were written off in the United States, which is 50% more than last year. Total household debt reached a new high of $17.94 trillion.

In the United States, the number of credit card defaults increased by 50% in 2024 compared to the previous year, UNN writes with reference to Fox Businesses.

Details

In the first nine months of 2024, lenders in the United States wrote off more than $46 billion in seriously delinquent credit card loans, the Financial Times reports, citing data analyzed by BankRegData. This is 50% more than in the first three quarters of 2023, and the highest figure since 2010.

"High-income households are fine, but the bottom third of U.S. consumers are depleted," Mark Zandi, head of Moody's Analytics, told the FT. "Their savings rate is now zero.

Last month, the Federal Reserve reported that American credit card debt hit a record high in September, rising to $1.17 trillion in the third quarter. This was the highest level in the history of the Fed's data, dating back to 2003.

Bitcoin value has doubled in a year - Reuters01.01.25, 16:51 • 26903 views

According to the report, total household debt also climbed to a new high of $17.94 trillion, including mortgage balances ($12.59 trillion), car loans ($1.64 trillion), and student loans ($1.61 trillion).

The researchers note that they are seeing a rapid increase in the number of overdue payments, especially for credit cards and car loans. And this is a cause for concern.

However, they also note that the increase in payments made by consumers on credit cards and car loans is partly due to inflation and higher interest rates.

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the World
bitcoinBitcoin
reutersReuters
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising