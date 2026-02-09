The number of complaints about the actions of the TCC has increased 333 times since the beginning of the full-scale war - Lubinets

The number of appeals from citizens to the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the actions of territorial recruitment centers and social support has increased 333 times since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, such dynamics indicate systemic problems with the observance of constitutional human rights during mobilization measures. He emphasized that TCC and SP have no right to forcibly detain citizens, hold them, or seize personal belongings, as this is a direct violation of the Constitution of Ukraine and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The ombudsman voiced this position during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, which is considering issues of observing citizens' rights in the mobilization process. He also noted that he would soon publish expanded data and detailed statistics of appeals regarding the actions of the TCC and SP.

