The number of complaints about the actions of the TCC has increased 333 times since the beginning of the full-scale war - Lubinets

Exclusive
04:18 PM • 2816 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 5678 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 19065 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 34609 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 38141 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 54788 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52908 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42353 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40631 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27122 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 21930 views
Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - ReutersFebruary 9, 10:16 AM • 5670 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 15656 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 14465 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 5382 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 5400 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 15673 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 59255 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 80646 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 97298 views
Andriy Shevchenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
Italy
France
Sumy Oblast
United States
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion05:00 PM • 4 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 1804 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 2728 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 34117 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 37899 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Film

The number of complaints about the actions of the TCC has increased 333 times since the beginning of the full-scale war - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The number of appeals regarding the actions of the TCC and SP has increased 333 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This indicates systemic problems with human rights observance during mobilization.

The number of complaints about the actions of the TCC has increased 333 times since the beginning of the full-scale war - Lubinets

The number of appeals from citizens to the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the actions of territorial recruitment centers and social support has increased 333 times since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, such dynamics indicate systemic problems with the observance of constitutional human rights during mobilization measures. He emphasized that TCC and SP have no right to forcibly detain citizens, hold them, or seize personal belongings, as this is a direct violation of the Constitution of Ukraine and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The ombudsman voiced this position during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, which is considering issues of observing citizens' rights in the mobilization process. He also noted that he would soon publish expanded data and detailed statistics of appeals regarding the actions of the TCC and SP.

Recall

Lubinets met with Russian ombudsman Moskalkova: they exchanged letters from prisoners of war, agreed on the delivery of parcels for them.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine