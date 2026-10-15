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The number of people injured after an enemy drone fell in Kyiv has increased — what is known about their condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Seven people were injured in Kyiv after an enemy UAV fell between buildings in the Pechersk district. Three are in hospitals.

The number of people injured after an enemy drone fell in Kyiv has increased — what is known about their condition

As a result of an enemy UAV falling between residential buildings in the capital’s Pechersk district, the number of injured has risen to seven. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

There are already 7 people injured as a result of an enemy UAV falling between residential buildings in the Pecherskyi district. Three of the wounded are staying in inpatient wards of city hospitals 

- Klitschko reported. 

According to him, medics provided the others with assistance at the scene and on an outpatient basis.

We remind you

On the morning of October 15, a Russian drone fell into the courtyard of high-rise buildings in Pechersk, Kyiv. Initially, 5 injured people were reported.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
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Vitali Klitschko
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