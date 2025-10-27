Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat map

124 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is almost a third less than the day before, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and South-Slobozhansky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 27, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 83 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 202 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4039 shellings, including 74 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6190 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two enemy artillery systems," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place yesterday. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 154 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times near Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Derylove, Torske.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped nine offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Vyyimka, Serebryanka, Siversk, Pereyizne, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 34 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Chervony Lyman, Pankivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Sosnivka, Stepove, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlement of Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Malynivka and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped five enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Kamyanske, Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

