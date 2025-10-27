Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat map

$41.900.00
October 26, 06:56 PM • 21470 views
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM • 41777 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 39779 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 37945 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 41645 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 25335 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 21277 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 50621 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14949 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 14343 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
Menu
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

"He is a Russian propagandist": Bessent harshly criticized Putin's chief negotiator DmitryevOctober 26, 11:33 PM • 17186 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 13957 views
Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The Economist02:14 AM • 15811 views
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS03:48 AM • 6106 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideo04:17 AM • 14489 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 50626 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 79144 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 101323 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 84579 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 104460 views
UNN Lite
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 13966 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 48417 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 55469 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 55348 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 55662 views
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

Over the past day, 124 combat engagements were recorded at the front, which is almost a third less than the day before. The most active areas are Pokrovsk and Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi.

Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat map

124 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is almost a third less than the day before, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and South-Slobozhansky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 27, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 124 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 83 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 202 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4039 shellings, including 74 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6190 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two enemy artillery systems," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place yesterday. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 154 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times near Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Derylove, Torske.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped nine offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Vyyimka, Serebryanka, Siversk, Pereyizne, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 34 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Chervony Lyman, Pankivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Sosnivka, Stepove, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlement of Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Malynivka and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped five enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Kamyanske, Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 800 soldiers and 547 UAVs in one day27.10.25, 07:37

Julia Shramko

