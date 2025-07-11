The number of attempts of illegal border crossing is not increasing, but also not decreasing - Demchenko

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 8914 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 19525 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 23822 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 25579 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 25313 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 21817 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 22175 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 27772 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 134148 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 140924 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
41%
747mm
Popular news
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze dronesJuly 11, 02:42 AM • 28981 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hitJuly 11, 03:12 AM • 33777 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 44901 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - source07:56 AM • 14695 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 9272 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 45333 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 96771 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 134148 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 140924 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 123362 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 9840 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 35133 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 177007 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 303930 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 480648 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

The number of attempts of illegal border crossing is not increasing, but also not decreasing - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, reported that the number of attempts of illegal border crossing is neither increasing nor decreasing. Most such cases are recorded on the borders with Romania and Moldova.

The number of attempts of illegal border crossing is not increasing, but also not decreasing - Demchenko

The quantitative indicators of illegal border crossing attempts are not increasing. Over the past months, the trend has shown no fluctuations, neither increasing nor decreasing. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Fortunately, the quantitative indicators of illegal border crossing attempts... of such actions, of offenders, are not increasing. Over the past months, the trend has shown no fluctuations, neither increasing nor decreasing, because every day we detain offenders who try to illegally cross the state border. Most of these cases are on the border sections with Romania and Moldova. The fewest are on the border section with Poland," Demchenko said.

Recall

In Zakarpattia Oblast, a 19-year-old young man was detained at the border, who had already tried to illegally cross the border for the thirteenth time.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Moldova
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9