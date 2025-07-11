The number of attempts of illegal border crossing is not increasing, but also not decreasing - Demchenko

The quantitative indicators of illegal border crossing attempts are not increasing. Over the past months, the trend has shown no fluctuations, neither increasing nor decreasing. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Fortunately, the quantitative indicators of illegal border crossing attempts... of such actions, of offenders, are not increasing. Over the past months, the trend has shown no fluctuations, neither increasing nor decreasing, because every day we detain offenders who try to illegally cross the state border. Most of these cases are on the border sections with Romania and Moldova. The fewest are on the border section with Poland," Demchenko said.

Recall

In Zakarpattia Oblast, a 19-year-old young man was detained at the border, who had already tried to illegally cross the border for the thirteenth time.