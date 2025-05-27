The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation may take place in Geneva - Kellogg

$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 32619 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 38001 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 57300 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 114843 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 196479 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 172897 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 176509 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 162829 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 114278 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99953 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Publications
Exclusives
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 19635 views

03:12 PM • 19635 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22984 views

02:30 PM • 22984 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 32619 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 160343 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 550038 views
HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 7332 views

04:05 PM • 7332 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 61067 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 68047 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82728 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 63252 views
The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation may take place in Geneva - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Ukraine has prepared a memorandum on peace and handed it over to the United States. Russia has not yet provided its part. The next round of negotiations may take place in Geneva after studying both documents.

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation may take place in Geneva - Kellogg

The Ukrainian side has prepared its part of the memorandum on reaching a peace agreement and provided it to the United States. At the same time, the Russian side has not yet submitted its part of the document to the United States. The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is to take place after both parts of the document have been studied. It may take place in Geneva. This was stated by US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg on Fox News, writes UNN.

Details

Keith Kellogg stressed that the only person who can "stop the war" is Trump. Although Kellogg estimates that it will not be easy, it is still necessary to sit down at the negotiating table. He noted that the Russian side is not in a hurry on this issue.

I think that is why we need to constantly put some pressure on the Russians to sit down at the negotiating table and decide where they want to be.

— Kellogg said.

He mentioned that during a recent conversation between Trump and Putin, the Russians promised to prepare what they call a memorandum.

What I call a term sheet. A term sheet means "good", this is how we achieve peace. We received it from the Ukrainian side. We need to get it from the Russian side. And once we do, once we get their technical description or memorandum, then we'll put it all together, and then there will be another meeting. We believe it will probably take place in Geneva

— Kellogg said.

According to Kellogg, the American side would prefer the negotiations to take place in the Vatican, but the Russians refused this proposal.

After talking with Putin, Trump demonstrates unwillingness to put pressure on the Russian Federation and impose strict sanctions - New York Times26.05.25, 22:37 • 14594 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
Geneva
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States
Vatican City
