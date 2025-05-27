The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation may take place in Geneva - Kellogg

The Ukrainian side has prepared its part of the memorandum on reaching a peace agreement and provided it to the United States. At the same time, the Russian side has not yet submitted its part of the document to the United States. The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is to take place after both parts of the document have been studied. It may take place in Geneva. This was stated by US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg on Fox News, writes UNN.

Keith Kellogg stressed that the only person who can "stop the war" is Trump. Although Kellogg estimates that it will not be easy, it is still necessary to sit down at the negotiating table. He noted that the Russian side is not in a hurry on this issue.

I think that is why we need to constantly put some pressure on the Russians to sit down at the negotiating table and decide where they want to be. — Kellogg said.

He mentioned that during a recent conversation between Trump and Putin, the Russians promised to prepare what they call a memorandum.

What I call a term sheet. A term sheet means "good", this is how we achieve peace. We received it from the Ukrainian side. We need to get it from the Russian side. And once we do, once we get their technical description or memorandum, then we'll put it all together, and then there will be another meeting. We believe it will probably take place in Geneva — Kellogg said.

According to Kellogg, the American side would prefer the negotiations to take place in the Vatican, but the Russians refused this proposal.

