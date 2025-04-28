The next meetings with European and American delegations are already being prepared - MFA

Some meetings between Ukraine and European and American delegations are already being prepared. Details of the meetings are not yet known, but announcements of them can be seen this week. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georhiy Tikhiy during a stream on social network X, reports UNN.

Some of them are already being prepared, but I cannot name the place or date yet, because this is an ongoing process, and we do not want to harm this process. But I can confirm that the next meetings in this format are being prepared, and you may see some announcements, I hope, this week – said Tikhiy.

Let us remind

Ukraine is working to maintain an active dialogue with the United States at various levels as part of efforts towards a peaceful settlement.