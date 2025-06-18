The next G7 summit will be held in France - Emmanuel Macron

The next G7 summit will be held in France in the alpine resort town of Évian-les-Bains. The meeting of the leaders of the "Big Seven" is scheduled for June 2026. UNN informs about this with reference to the page of the President of France Emmanuel Macron on the social network X, news agency Reuters.

It is noted that Emmanuel Macron promised that France will maintain unity and work closely with partners to make a big impact on the world.

Journalists also asked the President of France whether the American leader Donald Trump had left the summit early, and whether the future event in 2026 could be held in the G6 format without the USA. Macron denied suggestions that Trump did not participate in the meeting.

He was here, including at the most important debates. He missed only one G7 meeting. We discussed all topics, including at dinner - said Macron.

He also confirmed that next year the meeting will take place in different formats. At the same time, French officials told reporters that the leaders of the "Big Seven" will meet between June 14 and 16 next year.

Later, the President of France published a video on his page on the social network X with the location of the next G7 Summit.

As a reminder, on Monday, June 16, the leaders of the G7 gathered in the Canadian province of Alberta for this year's G7 summit. European politicians, as well as US President Donald Trump, arrived.

