The next G7 summit will be held in France - Emmanuel Macron

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 04:49 PM • 23419 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 165326 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 180142 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 170258 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 216115 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 184990 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 170635 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136353 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 109102 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180702 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.3m/s
74%
750mm
Popular news
The US knows where Iranian leader Khamenei is hiding: Trump called on Iran to surrenderJune 17, 05:00 PM • 4184 views
Massive internet outages are observed in Iran, the reasons are unknown - mediaJune 17, 05:16 PM • 3918 views
In Zhytomyr, a man shot his ex-wife and committed suicideJune 17, 05:29 PM • 5384 views
Explosions heard in Tehran: Israel claims 60 fighter jets took off for a wide wave of strikesJune 17, 06:30 PM • 25304 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the multi-story building in Kyiv, which was destroyed after the Russian attack on June 17June 17, 06:42 PM • 4726 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 72917 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 301939 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 336996 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 348003 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 418040 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Ruslan Kravchenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Kyiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 44988 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 107767 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 120983 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 181384 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118426 views
Actual
Kh-101
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Mi-24
Facebook

The next G7 summit will be held in France - Emmanuel Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

The G7 summit in 2026 will be held in France, in Evian-les-Bains, Emmanuel Macron announced. The meeting of leaders is scheduled for June, France promises close cooperation.

The next G7 summit will be held in France - Emmanuel Macron

The next G7 summit will be held in France in the alpine resort town of Évian-les-Bains. The meeting of the leaders of the "Big Seven" is scheduled for June 2026. UNN informs about this with reference to the page of the President of France Emmanuel Macron on the social network X, news agency Reuters.  

Details

It is noted that Emmanuel Macron promised that France will maintain unity and work closely with partners to make a big impact on the world.

Journalists also asked the President of France whether the American leader Donald Trump had left the summit early, and whether the future event in 2026 could be held in the G6 format without the USA. Macron denied suggestions that Trump did not participate in the meeting.

He was here, including at the most important debates. He missed only one G7 meeting. We discussed all topics, including at dinner

- said Macron.

He also confirmed that next year the meeting will take place in different formats. At the same time, French officials told reporters that the leaders of the "Big Seven" will meet between June 14 and 16 next year.

Later, the President of France published a video on his page on the social network X with the location of the next G7 Summit.

As a reminder, on Monday, June 16, the leaders of the G7 gathered in the Canadian province of Alberta for this year's G7 summit. European politicians, as well as US President Donald Trump, arrived.  

Zelenskyy summed up his trip to Canada: We have concrete decisions18.06.25, 02:51 • 458 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Reuters
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9