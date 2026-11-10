The new "Geran killer" was tested in Ukraine; the American AA Lancer 7 drone reaches speeds of up to 400 km/h

The American defense company B&M Defense conducted tests in Ukraine of the AA Lancer 7 high-speed interceptor drone, designed to combat aerial targets, including Russian Shahed-type attack drones known as "Geran". Defense Express reports this, citing company representatives, writes UNN.

Details

The new drone can reach speeds of up to 400 km/h. It is being considered as an additional air defense tool that could help destroy enemy drones without using expensive anti-aircraft missiles.

Some AA Lancer 7 interceptors have already been handed over to units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces for testing in combat conditions. At the same time, the developer has not yet reported whether any real aerial targets were shot down during the tests.

What characteristics does the new interceptor have

According to B&M Defense, the AA Lancer 7’s cruising speed is 180 km/h, while its maximum speed is 400 km/h. The drone can cover a distance of up to 30 km and operate at an altitude of up to 4 km.

Its flight duration reaches 17 minutes, while its payload weighs 500 grams.

The company also announced the development of new interceptors capable of countering jet-powered aerial targets.

The American company B&M Defense has been operating since 2015 and specializes in unmanned aerial systems, loitering munitions, and counter-drone technologies.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed the specifications of a new modification of the "Geran-5"