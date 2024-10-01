The new car market has cooled down: sales fell by almost a third in a month

Ukrainians bought 5.7 thousand new passenger cars in September, down 30% from August. Toyota remains the market leader with 840 cars sold, and the bestseller of the month was the Renault Duster, the Ukravtoprom association reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In September, Ukrainians purchased 5.7 thousand new passenger cars. Compared to August of this year, the market has cooled significantly (-30%). This is an expected consequence of the abnormally high August demand, which occurred amid rumors of higher taxes on the first registration of passenger cars," Ukravtoprom said.

However, compared to September 2023, the demand for new cars remained almost unchanged (+0.1%).

TOYOTA continues to hold the lead in the market. During the month, 840 new cars of this Japanese brand were registered. In annual terms, September demand for new Toyotas decreased by 13%.

RENAULT's second result was 541 vehicles, up 21% year-on-year.

SKODA is in third place with 443 units (-5%).

BMW - 433 units (-12%) and VOLKSWAGEN - 336 units (-48%) round out the top five.

The title of September's bestseller once again went to the RENAULT Duster with 504 registrations.

In total, from January to September 2024, Ukrainians purchased 53 thousand new passenger cars, which is 21% more than in the same period last year.

