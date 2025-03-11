The negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Jeddah have resumed after a short break
Kyiv • UNN
After a brief pause, the Ukrainian-American negotiations in Jeddah have resumed. According to State Department spokesperson Tami Bruce, the work continues.
Details
State Department spokesperson Tami Bruce stated that "work continues."
Supplement
On March 11, a high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA began in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
At the fourth hour of the American-Ukrainian meeting in Jeddah, a break was taken.
In response to a CNN question about the progress of the meeting, U.S. participant, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, briefly replied: "They are making progress" ("Getting there").
A member of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the USA in Jeddah, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, commented on the progress of the negotiations with the U.S. team, stating that "work is ongoing."