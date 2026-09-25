The NBU raised the official exchange rate of the dollar to 44.97 hryvnias, while the euro continues to become cheaper

As of Friday, September 25, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.97 hryvnias per US dollar. The official rate on Thursday was 44.86 hryvnias per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 51.12. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 44.9729 UAH (+11 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 51.1220 UAH (-7 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6672 UAH (-3 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

in banks, the dollar is trading at 44.67–45.19 UAH, the euro at 50.94–51.63 UAH, and the zloty at 11.42–11.91 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 44.95–44.98 UAH/USD and 51.13–51.15 UAH/EUR.

We remind you

After a meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the IMF would help find part of the funds necessary for Ukraine's financial stability next year.

The Cabinet of Ministers expanded war risk insurance for businesses to 5 million hryvnias