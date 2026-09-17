The Cabinet of Ministers expanded war risk insurance for businesses to 5 million hryvnias

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the existing war-risk insurance program for businesses and simplified the process of obtaining compensation. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, reports UNN.

Details

The Prime Minister noted that in the draft budget for next year, the Government has provided a separate budget item for war-risk insurance. However, since businesses need support today, the existing program is currently being expanded.

First, we are including Kyiv and the Kyiv region in the list of high-risk territories. Second, we are expanding the list of property whose damage or destruction qualifies for compensation. In particular, we are including fuel and vehicles used for its transportation and storage. This is an important decision for fuel infrastructure, which remains one of the key targets of Russian attacks. We are also adding agricultural machinery, trucks, and trailers to the list. Third, we are increasing the maximum compensation for an insurance premium from UAH 3 million to UAH 5 million per year for a single enterprise. We are extending this mechanism to leased property and simplifying the requirements for insurance contracts - Koretskyi said in a statement.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also expanded state support for major projects in the fuel sector, logistics, trade, and processing industries.

Preferential loans can now also be obtained, in particular, to restore fuel and warehouse infrastructure, modernize processing-industry enterprises, and replenish the working capital of wholesale and retail businesses. The state will compensate for 5.5% of the bank's base interest rate annually. The maximum limit for a group of related companies is UAH 1 billion - Koretskyi summarized.

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