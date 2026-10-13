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The NBU raised the dollar exchange rate — it is approaching 45 again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at 44.9567 hryvnias and the euro at 50.2418. Banks are selling the dollar for up to 45.23 hryvnias.

The NBU raised the dollar exchange rate — it is approaching 45 again

As of Tuesday, October 13, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.96 hryvnias per US dollar. On Monday, the official exchange rate was 44.89 hryvnias per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.24. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.9567 (+7 kopecks) per US dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 50.2418 (-7 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.4536 (-3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 44.70–45.23 UAH, the euro at 50.11–50.80 UAH, and the zloty at 11.21–11.68 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 45.05–45.08 UAH/USD and 50.35–50.38 UAH/EUR.

      Reminder

      In September, consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1%. Eggs saw the largest increase, rising by 43.6%, while sugar rose by 8.3%.

      Marchenko: Ukraine did not receive $29.5 billion due to failure to fulfill its international obligations12.10.26, 14:25 • 3660 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine