The NBU raised the dollar exchange rate — it is approaching 45 again

As of Tuesday, October 13, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.96 hryvnias per US dollar. On Monday, the official exchange rate was 44.89 hryvnias per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.24. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.9567 (+7 kopecks) per US dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 50.2418 (-7 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.4536 (-3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 44.70–45.23 UAH, the euro at 50.11–50.80 UAH, and the zloty at 11.21–11.68 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 45.05–45.08 UAH/USD and 50.35–50.38 UAH/EUR.

Reminder

In September, consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1%. Eggs saw the largest increase, rising by 43.6%, while sugar rose by 8.3%.

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